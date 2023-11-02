Bishop’s Dinner for Scouting is ‘all about the kids’

The 2023 Bishop’s Dinner for Scouting, presented by the Catholic Committee on Scouting for the Diocese of Brooklyn, was held on Wednesday, October 25 at the El Caribe Country Club, paying special tribute to Bishop Robert Brennan, in addition to presenting a number of awards in front of more than 200 spectators.

The Bronze Pelican award, which is given at the Diocese level to recognize scouters for the promotion of scout religious awards, and also promoting participation in scout religious activities, was awarded to James McHugh, Fr. Michael Lynch, William Bradley and Miroslaw Brzezinski.

The St. George Emblem, presented to those who have made a significant contribution to scouting in the field of Catholic relationships, and recognized outstanding contribution to the spiritual development of Catholic youth in the program of the Boy Scouts of America, was awarded to Fr. Chris Heanue and Deacon Michael Fogarty.

(From left) Deacon Jim Noble; Assistant Chief Charles McEvoy; Bishop Robert Brennan; Antonio Biondi, former president, Cathedral Club of Brooklyn; Fr. Patrick Keating, Esq.; Bishop Kevin Sweeney; and Brian Long, diocesan scouting director.

In addition, the Bishop’s Good Scout Recipients (“for devotion to the children of our future”) included NYPD Assistant Chief Charles McEvoy; Bishop Kevin Sweeney; Fr. Patrick Keating, Esq.; and Antonio Biondi, former president, Cathedral Club of Brooklyn.

And the Ann Mannix Memorial Lifetime Achievement Award was given to Deacon James Noble.

Brian Long, Diocesan scouting director, told the Brooklyn Reporter he feels that scouting is still very relevant in this day and age. In fact, according to Long, it’s more relevant and necessary than it has been in quite some time.

“It’s more important than ever now to embrace these programs, because right now God and country are under attack,” Long said. “And this country was founded on religious principles.

“This is a program that is timeless, and it’s been going on for 110 years, so we must be doing something right. I really believe that parents and institutions look at this as being very important because of the values they teach: family, independence, and above all, common sense.”

Long pointed out that the goal is to foster religious, Catholic values – “to get the kids engaged, and make religion fun, furthering their faith,” he said.

But above all, it’s about the future – and the kids are our future, Long explained.

“It’s about the kids. The key is to teach them young and instill good values in them that will hopefully last a lifetime.”