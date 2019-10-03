Light bites and live band at Bay Ridge Eats for a Cause

BAY RIDGE — Bay Ridge ate well on Saturday.

St. Mary’s Antiochian Orthodox Church at 8100 Ridge Boulevard was the place to dine on Saturday, Sept. 28 for its fourth annual Bay Ridge Eats for a Cause. It was an appetizing evening where guests could sample fare from 10 of Brooklyn’s — and New York City’s — finest restaurants.

The event was held to raise money for St. Mary’s teen youth group and its parish ministries. Nearly 200 people attended to support the cause and sample food from some legendary local restaurants including Chadwick’s, Elia, Gino’s, Le Sajj, Salty Dog and Paneantico while getting acquainted with a few new kids on the block like Al Horno Mexican Cuisine, Baci, Leo’s and South Brooklyn Foundry.

ebrooklyn media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Bay Ridge Eats for a Cause cake courtesy of Paneantico.

“Bay Ridge Eats for a Cause is an important event for St. Mary’s,” said Parish Council Chair Daria Mayrose. “It gives us an opportunity to support our local restaurants and open our doors to the Bay Ridge community. The BREFAC team worked tirelessly for months to make this evening so special.”

Guests enjoyed live music courtesy of Cliff Massab & Breaking News, who performed a wide array of classic rock, pop and country selections from artists like Creedence Clearwater Revival, Fleetwood Mac, America, the Rolling Stones and the Marshall Tucker Band, including pop favorites such as “Heard it in a Love Song,” “Amie,” “Sister Golden Hair,” Brown Eyed Girl,” Johnny Cash’s “Folsom Prison Blues” and the Eagles’ “Hotel California.”

Event Co-Chair Renee Landry pointed out that, “The food at each tasting station was donated by the participating restaurants so we would like to thank them for their generosity, support and outstanding food.”

City Councilmember Justin Brannan stopped by with his wife Leigh. “It’s not every community that has traditions like this where people get together on a Saturday night to raise money for a good cause,” said Brannan.

ebrooklyn media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Joseph Khouzami and Caroline Hanna serve guests at the Chadwick’s station at Bay Ridge Eats for a Cause.

“It’s something very, very special, something I cherish, and something we need to take stock in that we don’t take for granted, the way this neighborhood really comes together. This is a great, great tradition and St. Mary’s is really another pillar of our community. In times of need, St. Mary’s is there and this is sort of our way to give back and pay it forward,” he added.

The May Ellen & Gerald Ritter Foundation was a major sponsor of the event, and St. Mary’s pastor, the Very Rev. Michael Ellias, was glad the church was once again able to host the event.

“St. Mary’s Church was unable to host Bay Ridge Eats for a Cause in 2018 because our building was undergoing some major restoration work, but this year it returned with a bang!” Ellias told this paper.

“If anyone went home hungry on Saturday night, it was their own fault. The food was fabulous, the fellowship was wonderful, the live music was exceptional, and we are already looking forward to next year, God willing,” he added.