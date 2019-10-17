Maimonides hosts 13th annual Ride2Live event for breast cancer awareness

BOROUGHWIDE — The 13th annual Ride2Live revved up its engines on Sunday, Oct. 13 to help raise awareness for breast cancer and raise funds for the Maimonides Breast Cancer Center.

Hosted by the center, in partnership with Bikers of Brooklyn, the event takes place each year during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Dr. Patrick Borgen, chair of the Department of Surgery at Maimonides and director of the center, led the ride through the borough.

“During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Maimonides is especially committed to sharing the latest breakthroughs in treating a disease that impacts thousands of New Yorkers and their families,” said Borgen.

“Many thanks to the Bikers of Brooklyn for their continuous support and generous contributions,” he added. “The funds raised from ‘Ride2Live’ will be instrumental in ensuring that our Breast Center patients continue to receive leading edge treatments and services right here in Brooklyn.”

Following a registration and breakfast, the yearly benefit kicked off at noon at the center, 745 64th St., and ended at the Hudson River Yacht Club, 2101 Bergen Avenue.

More than 200 pink-clad bikers — nearly double the turnout from previous years — traversed the borough’s most scenic neighborhoods, all with police escort.

Butch Moran, whose daughter is a cancer survivor, attended the event for the first time. “I think it’s a marvelous event,” Moran told this paper. “I’m sorry that I’ve never been to any previous events. But now that my daughter is a member of the club, I realize how much effort is being put into cancer research.”

The American Cancer Society estimates that more than 200,000 cases of invasive breast cancer occur annually in the United States.

A lively after-party at the Hudson River Yacht featured live music, a barbecue and the crowd-favorite “Cars Against Cancer” exotic car show.

Borgen was not only the leader of the pack, but also performed at the after-party with his band Mazel Tov Cocktail.

This year’s Ride2Live raised more than $25,000.