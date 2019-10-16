Narrows Botanical Garden’s Fall Festival offers an early taste of Halloween

BAY RIDGE — Halloween came early to Bay Ridge on Sunday, Oct. 13 as the Narrows Botanical Garden hosted its 23rd Annual Fall Harvest Festival. The park was strewn with pumpkins and children … and dogs all dressed up in brightly colored, creatively designed costumes for the family-friendly event.

Attendees enjoyed a craft fair with handmade items by local artists, while the youngsters could paint their very own pumpkin thanks to 3 Guys from Brooklyn. There were also native plant garden tours, and music and dance performances.

The highlight of the day for many attendees was the festival’s annual Great Canine Costume Contest, with local residents dressing up their beloved pets in hopes of winning prizes that included gift cards and baskets.

ebrooklyn media/Photo by Arthur De Gaeta

Jackamo the drunken sailor.

Nancy Schaaff, one of the organizers of the event, was thrilled with the weather and turnout which brought out a number of families from the community. “This is so neighborhoody because it brings everybody together,” Schaaff told this paper.

“We have the canine costume parade which everybody loves. It’s incredible what people do to their dogs, and of course, the pumpkin patch is amazing and we couldn’t do it without Three Guys from Brooklyn.,” she added.

Mark and Vanessa with their dog Escobar, Bad to the Bone, won the top prize for Best in Show. All three were dressed in prison stripes like escaped convicts.

Attendee Linda Orlando was there with her dog Terry. “We were Christmas angels and we won the prize for crowd favorites,” she told this paper. “My dog won a $50 gift certificate to Natural Pet. I’m just absolutely delighted to be here and I’m so proud of my little puppy.”

ebrooklyn media/Photo by Arthur De Gaeta

Oliver Uriel.

Other memorable costumes included a little fluffy white dog dressed as Captain America, Happy the Chihuahua dressed in a Dracula outfit and Jackamo, the drunken sailor dog.

Billy Hunter couldn’t make up his mind while searching for the perfect pumpkin in the patch, as little Erin O’Brien seemed overwhelmed by her surroundings.

“It feels wonderful to be here today. It’s a community event and Bay Ridge is famous for that so I am very grateful coming here all these years and to be a part of such a wonderful community,” exclaimed Renee Dorsa, whose pet pooch Nelly came in second place.