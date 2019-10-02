Woman struck by train at Bay Parkway in apparent suicide

Police and transit officials investigate the scene where a woman was struck by a train at Bay Parkway.

BENSONHURST — A woman was struck and killed this morning by a Manhattan-bound D train at Bay Parkway and 86th Street, police said.

The incident is being investigated as a possible suicide; police believe there was no criminality involved.

The identity and age of the victim were not immediately known, police said.

The incident occurred at 8:47 a.m. during the morning rush hour at the elevated station. Witnesses say they believe the woman jumped in front of the train as it pulled into the station. She was killed instantly.

Because of the openness of the station, the street below had to be washed down by firefighters in the aftermath of the incident.