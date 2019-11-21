Ba(b)y Ridge MamaCon offers informative support for new and expectant families

BAY RIDGE — It was all about new and expectant families at the first Ba(b)y Ridge MamaCon that took place Sunday, Nov. 17.

According to Heather Tomoyasu, founder and editor-in-chief of the Bay Ridge Families blog, “Bay Ridge is consistently named one of the best places to raise a family in New York City, yet we do not have the types of events and resources that other areas such as Park Slope, Brooklyn Heights and Williamsburg have in abundance.”

Tomoyasu and Bay Ridge Families decided to change all that. “A few years ago, I founded Bay Ridge Families, which produces weekly kid-friendly event roundups and digital annual guides, such as the Bay Ridge & Beyond Guides to Halloween, winter holidays, birthday parties, summer camps and more,” she told this paper.

ebrooklyn media/Photos by John Alexander

Rita Meade of the Brooklyn Public Library with Shaun and Laura Smith of Brooklyn Keto.

Ba(b)y Ridge MamaCon, held at the Lutheran Elementary School, 440 Ovington Ave., was Tomoyasu’s first major event. “This is our way to support local moms and businesses to meet and know the resources we have,” she said.

Among those participating in the MamaCon were All Sports for All People/Camp Olympia, Bitten Brooklyn, Brooklyn Public Library, Brooklyn Hemp Healer, Brooklyn Keto, Owl’s Head Yoga, the Little Gym of Bay Ridge-Bensonhurst and Changing Seasons Yoga.

There were about 45 guests, 10 vendor tables and panel discussions with experts including a local doula, midwife, OBGYN, pediatricians, lactation counselors, a postpartum physical therapist, sleep coaches and a prenatal yoga teacher at the MamaCon.

There was food provided by ALC Italian Grocery and giveaway prizes including a $500 stroller, a $50 gift card to a children’s boutique and mini holiday photo session.

Among the local sponsors for the MamaCon were GPM Pediatrics and Guirguis OBGYN.

ebrooklyn media/Photos by John Alexander

Panel discussion moderator and sleep coach Caroline Romanyuk.

Jill Swenson of Guirguis OBGYN was thrilled to be at the event. “It’s amazing to have these kinds of resources in Bay Ridge,” Swenson told this paper. “We have offices in Park Slope, Staten Island and Bay Ridge, and we need these support services as far as taking care of our pregnant patients. So to be able to network and see what’s available in our own backyard is priceless,” she added.

Also sponsoring the event was City Councilmember Justin Brannan. “I was truly proud to support the first ever MamaCon hosted by resident rockstar Heather Tomoyasu,” Brannan told this paper.

“Our neighborhood was voted the best place in Brooklyn to raise a family, so it’s no longer a secret,” he went on. “That’s why building community like this is so important. They say it takes a village, so new and expecting parents getting together to share in each other’s experiences and learn from each other is incredibly meaningful. I look forward to next year’s MamaCon because I know it will only grow from here. Today Bay Ridge, tomorrow the Javits Center!”

