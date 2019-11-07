Business Biz Spotlight: Burger Village opens second location in Brooklyn

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — Burger Village, a New York favorite for over six years now, has opened its second location in Brooklyn. Following in the footsteps of its popular Park Slope restaurant at 222 Seventh Ave., Burger Village celebrated the grand opening of its new location at 33 Bond Street in Downtown Brooklyn on Monday, Nov. 4. That makes five legendary locations in New York for the beloved bistro that encourages customers to eat organic and live healthy.

The new restaurant is the first fast casual Burger Village location, and according to Burger Village co-founder Nick Yadav, it hosted a special grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony. And that’s not all: The first 100 customers received a free burger upon downloading the Burger Village App.

A couple enjoying opening day at the new Burger Village location at 33 Bond Street in Downtown Brooklyn.

Yadav was proud to note that NFL legend Chicago Bears Prince Amukamara is the restaurant brand ambassador.

“When we opened our first location in Great Neck, New York, back in 2013, our customers loved us so much that we had to open up another location in Brooklyn the following year,” said Yadav. “After that, it just became a matter of time before we expanded to the five locations we now have today.”

The organic burger joint was founded by brothers Sam, Nick, Vick and Ravi Yadav, who have over 15 years of experience working within the food industry in all facets including restaurant management. Burger Village was started as the dream concept of the four brothers from Long Island.

And due to their expansive individual experiences, each of them has made his own unique contributions to Burger Village. This includes everything from operations and cooking skills to recipes, management, marketing and providing customers with the absolute best possible dining experience.

Yadav believes that organic growth is the best kind of growth. “We are slowly but surely continuing to grow our brand and provide our customers with more of the great food they’ve come to expect from us. Our customers love our food because they know what they’re eating is really good and made with real and clean ingredients,” said Yadav.

The staff of the new Burger Village enjoy an opening day lunch.

In fact, Burger Village has a checklist for its restaurants that attests to healthy eating and healthy living. Everything it serves is organic and all-natural, antibiotics and hormone-free, pesticide-free, GMO-free, sustainable, environmentally-friendly, nutritious, herbicide-free, preservative-free, gluten-free and peanut-free. And the business proudly supports local farmers and their families.

“We serve organic grass fed burgers along with a lot of exotic meats such as bison, elk, boar, lamb and ostrich. All the patties are hand-formed and made from scratch. We serve vegan soy free and plant-based burgers like Impossible and Beyond burgers.”

Yadav continued, “We believe our food is better because the livestock and produce that we use comes from local farmers who properly care for their animals. We take pride in the fact that every animal product we use is obtained in a natural and humane way. This ultimately results in our customers enjoying food that is much more delectable, nutritious and ecological than most other restaurants. This practice also helps to promote and support our farmer families who are ultimately the backbone behind our success.”

Yadav said that Burger Village prides itself on serving gluten-free options and being a peanut-free establishment that is inclusive to all of its customers. And Burger Village offers a variety of salads and fresh cut French fries and onion rings all made from scratch. Additionally, guests at the new location can choose from a variety of local beers and wines, Maine Root’s hand-crafted sodas and organic milk shakes made with Brooklyn-based Blue Marble Ice creams.

The staff at Burger Village is always happy to serve items from the eatery’s unique menu.

The restaurant is an eco-friendly establishment made with reclaimed barn wood and uses eco-friendly straws and containers.

“Our vision was clear, and we wanted to create a restaurant concept where everyone could eat healthy and organic meals in a full-service environment that never compromises quality customer service,” added Yadav.



