“King of the Wing” competition raises money for a good cause

BAY RIDGE — The King of the Wing was crowned on Friday, Nov. 15 as a Brooklyn American Cancer Society Relay for Life group held a chicken wing-eating tournament at which contestants downed as many chicken wings as they could for a good cause, with all proceeds going to ACS.

The event took place at the Salty Dog restaurant, 7509 Third Ave. in Bay Ridge. The person who consumed the most wings snagged the King of the Wing title.

According to event organizer Elaine Delaney, similar events were being held all over America. “We have 36 teams participating tonight including teams from P.S. 682 in Bensonhurst, who are joining us for the first time this year, and P.S. 186.”

Contestants had about10 minutes to devour as many wings as they could, according to Delaney, who explained that donors are able to sponsor the contestants based on how much they eat or simply contribute a set amount.

“So, the joke behind it is that it’s not really about the clucks but about the bucks,” said Delaney. “It’s all about how the many Relay teams all across America can raise the most money in 10 minutes,” she added.

ebrooklyn media/Photos Arthur De Gaeta

Destin DeFeo and Eric Francis.

Destin DeFeo, community coordinator at P.S. 682, tied for first place with Theresa Alpilio after consuming 15 wings in 10 minutes. “It’s a fantastic feeling being here today,” DeFeo told this paper. “To come out here and be with people I work with and be together for a good cause, while raising some money for the Relay for Life and enjoying the great food here at the Salty Dog, is just an awesome experience.”

Nicky Benezla came in second, downing 12 wings in 10 minutes and Eric Francis of P.S. 682 finished third in the competition. “It feels great to be involved in this event,” he told this paper. “I’m here to help my school but I’m mostly here to help cancer patients and to help try to find a cure for cancer so we can make the world a better place.”

Delaney was especially surprised when Geoff Haas came up to her during the competition, tapped her on the shoulder and handed her $20. “He saw that I had a survivor shirt on and just handed me the bill and disappeared into the crowd,” she said. “I had to find him, and when I did it touched my heart, as he shared the experience he had with his mom and everything they went through.”

The total money raised by the King of the Wing tournament was $52,854.24.

ebrooklyn media/Photos Arthur De Gaeta

Elaine Delaney with teachers from P.S. 682 and P.S. 186.