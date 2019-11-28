OF NOTE- People In The News: Wednesday, November 27

After a four-year hiatus, German techno festival Time Warp is back in the U.S., thanks to help from Brooklyn party promoter Teksupport and its founder ROB TOMA. At 4 a.m. on Saturday, thousands of revelers danced to hypnotic beats inside a cavernous 10-acre industrial complex on the banks of the East River. In total, 15,000 ravers took part in the festival last weekend. “I’m grateful to have created a vibe where you can still get a piece of the Euro dance scene without actually leaving New York,” Toma told the Brooklyn Eagle. “Production and overall crowd has yet to be matched.”

***

Filmmaker Jacqueline Castel. Photo via Flickr

At Film Noir Cinema in Greenpoint, movie buffs do more than watch just scary movies; they study them. The classes are taught by the Miskatonic University, an international horror studies school founded by Canadian film writer KIER-LA JANISSE and named for H.P. Lovecraft’s fictional Ivy League school where occult forces run amok. Horror writer JOE YANICK and director JACQUELINE CASTEL preside over the Brooklyn branch of the institute, which also has outposts in London and Los Angeles. Writers, scholars and filmmakers drop by to share the films they love and to help the audience view them with a trained eye. Next month, Film Noir Cinema will host a class on the “krimi film,” a genre of German crime thriller inspired by the work of British mystery novelist Edgar Wallace. “A lot of us come from a place where horror was maligned,” Janisse told the New York Times. “But in the classroom, people are enthusiastic about horror.” Tuition is $15 per class ($12 in advance), or $50 for a semester pass. Visit miskatonicinstitute.com for more info.

Horror writer Joe Yanick. Photo via endcrawl.com

***

Comedian Arti Gollapudi. Photo via filmfreeway.com

Despite how it may sometimes feel, New York City is not the only place in the world. Since millions of the city’s residents come from somewhere else, comedians and native New Yorkers MICHELLE RUBIN and ILANA SCHWARTZ would like to ask them…what’s your hometown like? Each month, the duo invite comedians to discuss the sidewalk etiquette, square footage, regional cuisine and linguistic quirks they left behind. “My Hometown” will be at Union Hall in Park Slope on Friday, Nov. 29, and will feature tales from life outside New York, as told by SAM SAULSBURY, CHRISSY SHACKELFORD, ARTI GOLLAPUDI, CORIE JOHNSON and more. Tickets are $8 and the show begins at 7:00 p.m.

***

Fort Hamilton Chaplain Maj. Bruce Duty

The Rotary Club of Verrazano joined forces with the Salaam Club of New York to distribute Thanksgiving turkeys to military families at the Fort Hamilton Army Base last week. The annual tradition is a way to give back to service members, volunteers said. This year, the groups handed out 80 turkeys. “Getting ready for the holidays, we want to take this time to thank our soldiers for all they do for us throughout the entire year,” said Salaam Club member JOHN ABI-HABIB. He was joined at the turkey drive by Rotary Club members WILLIAM FAHY, WILLIAM SOBOLOW, ALSO ADAMO, MICHAEL IACOBUCCI, JOSEPH SPEZIALE, FRANK FRASCA and JIM GIUSTINIANI, among others. “We’re thankful for those who serve our military families,” said Fort Hamilton Chaplain Maj. BRUCE DUTY.

***

A Spanish-influenced Cobble Hill joint has been named Best Bistro in New York by Le Fooding, a French food guide that has only recently expanded its restaurant ratings outside of France. The New York City award went to Saint Julivert Fisherie, a seafood restaurant and wine bar owned by ALEX RAIJ and EDER MONTERO, the husband-and-wife pair behind Chelsea-based tapas joints El Quinto Pinto and Txikito, as well as Cobble Hill’s La Vara. At Julivert, diners will find a rare blend of Jewish dishes (albeit not kosher ones) with Moorish influence, like scallop tacos, pickled wild shrimp, octopus carpaccio and “Venetian” risotto with smoked eel, conch and wild mushrooms. A surprising number of Brooklyn spots made Le Fooding’s pre-list, including Red Hook Tavern, Sofreh, Oxomoco, Mo’s Original, Misi, Maison Yaki, LaLou, Haenyeo, Gertie, Di An Di, Coast and Valley, Cherry Point and Adda Indian Canteen.

***

Sunny’s bar is an iconic Brooklyn dive, and, three years after his death, the spirit of the eponymous former barkeeper Sunny Balzano lives on. His widow, TONE JOHANSEN (pronounced ‘tuna’ like the fish), is a Norwegian musician who now helms the bar and maintains the legendary watering hole’s blue grass vibe with weekly jam sessions, accompanying world-renowned blues artists and amateurs alike with melodic, Scandinavian folk songs and acoustic strumming. The drop-in event, “Tone’s Bluegrass Jam,” is held every Saturday night at Sunny’s, 253 Conover St. in Red Hook.