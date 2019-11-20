Police release image of suspect wanted in connection to mass vandalism on and near Shore Road

BAG RIDGE — Cops have released a surveillance image of a suspect they believe to be connected to vandalism of at least 50 cars in Bay Ridge over the last month.

According to authorities, between Saturday, Nov. 16 at 9:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 17 at around 7:30 a.m., the unknown man damaged cars parked on Shore Road between Bay Ridge Avenue and Bay Ridge Parkway, slashing tires and keying them. The suspect is wanted for multiple counts of criminal mischief and vandalism.

Previously, around 35 cars were keyed or had their tires slashed between 83rd and 93rd streets, also on or near Shore Road.

The 68th Precinct had increased patrols prior to the most recent vandalism spree, and is continuing to saturate the area with cops. According to an NYPD spokesperson, “The commanding officer of the 68th Precinct … has deployed Neighborhood Coordination Officers, patrol officers and anti-crime personnel to the area to conduct patrols to monitor the area and search for a suspect(s) during every tour. The Detective Squad has increased personnel to help enhance the investigation, which remains ongoing.”

There’s a reward being offered for information leading to the arrest of the vandal with Councilmember Justin Brannan “putting up $5,000 of his own money” to that end.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

