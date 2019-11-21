Police search for missing 14-year-old girl from Bath Beach

Police are searching for Maria Velazquez, who has been reported missing.

Cops seek missing teen, Bath Beach resident

BATH BEACH— Cops are searching for 14-year-old Maria Velasquez, who was last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at around 8 a.m., leaving her home near Bay 22nd Street and Cropsey Avenue.

Velasquez is described as an Hispanic female, standing around 4’7” tall and weighing approximately 110 pounds.

Anyone with information Velasquez’s whereabouts about Velazquez’s whereaboutsis asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.