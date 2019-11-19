‘Tis the Season: Holiday markets and boutiques are on their way

BAY RIDGE — It’s just about that time of year where schools and churches hold their annual boutiques and flea markets that allow residents to shop local. It’s the perfect opportunity to pick up some unique gifts, while at the same time supporting a good cause.

First up is Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church at 414 80th St. in Bay Ridge, hosting its annual Holiday Sale & Flea Market on Saturday, Nov. 23rd from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be Christmas decorations for sale, raffles, toys and a gourmet table with coffee and cake available.

On Saturday, Nov. 23rd from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 24th from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Fourth Avenue Presbyterian Church at 6753 Fourth Ave. will host its annual Christmas Bazaar featuring a blend of new and slightly used merchandise for sale.

Also on Saturday, Nov. 23rd and Sunday, Nov. 24th from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., St. Patrick’s Parish on 97th Street in Bay Ridge will host its Christmas Craft & Vendor Fair in the Aldo Bruschi Auditorium. The two-day event features homemade, home baked, one-of-a-kind items. There will also be crafts, a 50/50 raffle, a door prize and breakfast and lunch items for sale.

On Friday, Dec. 6th, the Fort Hamilton Army Base will present its Holiday Market & Tree Lighting Spectacular, getting guests in the holiday spirit with unique gifts by local artisans and artists, traditional food, rides, an appearance from Santa and more. The market starts at 4 p.m. and the tree lighting starts at 5:30 p.m. The event is open to the public.

For over 25 years, St. Mary’s Antiochian Church on 81st Street and Ridge Boulevard in Bay Ridge has held its Christmas Boutique, signaling the beginning of the holiday season.

The boutique has become a community event that celebrates the Christmas season while promoting the Bay Ridge shopkeepers that have contributed to the boutique. Guests can shop for a wide variety of Christmas items, including collectibles, linens, gift baskets, jewelry and pastries. This year’s event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 9.am. to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 8 from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. in St. Mary’s Couri Hall.

