Cops seek missing Bay Ridge woman

BAY RIDGE — Police are searching for a missing woman from Bay Ridge.

According to authorities, 62-year-old Randi Sacher was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 19 at around 11 p.m. at her home near 91st Street and Shore Road.

Sacher is described as a white female, around 5’6” and 110 pounds, with brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Sacher’s whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter @NYPDTips.