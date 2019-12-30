Four Brooklyn subway stations to get accessibility upgrades

BOROUGHWIDE — An additional 20 subway stations across the city will get accessibility upgrades, like elevators, under the proposed $51.5 billion 2020-2024 capital plan, the MTA announced Friday.

The 20 stations build on an additional 48 stations getting an accessibility makeover as part of an unprecedented $5.2 billion investment, according to the agency.

Of those stations, the bulk are in Brooklyn.

“The announcement of these additional 20 ADA stations is a major step forward for MTA system-wide accessibility,” MTA Chairperson and CEO Patrick Foye said in a statement. “New Yorkers deserve a subway system that works for everyone. This historic investment of $5.2 billion for accessibility in the next capital program will be life-changing for our customers.”

New to the list of stations are 18th Avenue (D train), Jefferson Street (L train), Nostrand Avenue and Broadway Junction (A/C train). Many more were announced previously:

Broadway Junction (J/Z)

Broadway Junction (L)

Lorimer Street (L)

Metropolitan Avenue (G)

36th Street (D/N/R)

Church Avenue (B/Q)

Avenue H (Q)

Sheepshead Bay (B/Q)

Kings Highway (N)

Norwood Avenue (J/Z)

Myrtle Avenue (J/M/Z)

Grand Street (L)

Hoyt-Schermerhorn Streets (A/C/G)

Seventh Avenue (F/G)

Avenue I (F)

Kings Highway (F)

Neptune Avenue (F)

Classon Avenue (G)

Junius Street (3)

New Lots Avenue (3)

Borough Hall (4/5)

Two more stations will also be getting accessibility makeovers as part of the capital plan, according to the MTA. They will be announced at a later date.

The proposed 2020-2024 capital plan itself also builds on NYC Transit’s Fast Forward plan — a roadmap to modernizing the subway system by making at least 50 more stations accessible in five years. The new plan not only meets that goal, but also goes beyond it with a total of 70 stations getting upgrades.

“Like all New Yorkers, people with disabilities rely on affordable accessible transportation to live their lives,” said Regina Estela, chief operating officer and executive vice president of Independence Care System, an organization that helps seniors and adults with physical disabilities to live at home and participate in community life.



“We applaud the MTA for their recent commitment to accessibility. $5.2 billion will go a long way towards improving accessibility and greatly contribute to the ability of people with disabilities to live independently in their communities,” Estela said in a statement.

