Industry City welcomes Standard Wormwood Distillery to its campus

SUNSET PARK — Standard Wormwood Distillery has joined Industry City’s food roster, the two announced recently, and will offer its attendees a tasting room experience and tours.

The New York-based distiller utilizes wormwood grown on the family farm in New York’s Hudson Valley. It will be moving its entire operation and production facility to a 2,900-square-foot space in the massive Sunset Park waterfront campus.

Standard Wormwood Distillery joins Big Alice Brewing, Brooklyn Kura and Barrow’s Intense Tasting Room in IC’s breweries and distillery rooms.

Taras Hrabowsky & Sasha Selimotic of Standard Wormood Distillery are thrilled to be a part of the complex, they wrote in a statement.

“Looking for the next step for our distillery, we fell in love with the vision at Industry City and felt like it complements our ambitions and surrounds us with a creative collective,” they stated. “The project of uniting a local distilling and brewing community with other makers is unlike anything else in New York City and it’s a privilege to be a part of it.”

The distllery’s new location will also be home to a tasting room and cocktail program to allow guests to learn about wormwood.

“We’re excited to add even more layers to our ever-evolving list of experiences we offer at Industry City,” said CEO of Industry City Andrew Kimball. “While we are already home to an unparalleled amount of diversity in terms of food and design offerings, we never stop adding to the list of experiences that makes Industry City such an adventure to visit.”

The tasting room — which will feature the distillery’s signature rye, gin, agave spirit, vermouths and liqueurs along with limited specialty releases made in-house — will be open Thursdays and Fridays, 5 to 9 p.m., Saturdays, 12 to 10 p.m. and Sundays, 12 to 8 p.m.

In January, the distillery will offer one-hour tours, walking attendees through the distilling process and allowing them to taste the spirits during various stages. Guests will also learn how wormwood uniquely builds complexity into the spirits.

Tours will take place Saturdays and Sundays at 2 and 4 p.m.