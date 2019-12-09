L.I. man convicted of murder in slaying of L&B owner

DYKER HEIGHTS — A 44-year-old man was convicted yesterday of second-degree murder and other charges in the shooting death of L&B Spumoni Gardens owner Louis Barbati in Gravesend on June 30, 2016, according to the Kings County District Attorney’s Office.

The defendant was Andres “Andy” Fernandez of Melville, Long Island. The murder occurred soon after Barbati left his restaurant, located at 2725 86th St., carrying a plastic bag containing $15,483 in cash. When Barbati reached his home on 12th Avenue in Dyker Heights and got out of his car, Fernandez, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and sunglasses, shot him several times, killing him. He then fled the scene without taking the money, according to the DA’s Office.

ebrooklyn media/file photo

The scene of the shooting of L&B Spumoni Gardens owner Louis Barbati.



“With today’s verdict, this defendant has been brought to justice for the murder of a beloved husband, father and fixture of the Gravesend community,” said Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez. “I commend the jury for its hard work convicting this defendant, and for bringing some solace to the family, friends and many Brooklynites affected by this senseless tragedy.”

The jury trial took place before Kings County Supreme Court Judge Danny Chun