New Year’s 2019: 10 ways to celebrate in Brooklyn

BOROUGHWIDE — If you enjoy standing in the cold for hours on end surrounded by tourists with limited bathroom options, then you should definitely go to Times Square for the New Year’s Eve ball drop.

But, if you would prefer to do something a little bit different this year and not have to leave Brooklyn, look no further. Below are 10 of the Brooklyn Eagle’s top events for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. From warehouse events and theme parties to firework displays, there’s something for everyone.

New Year’s Eve

See the city in all its glory

People walk across the Brooklyn Bridge.

ebrooklyn media/Photos by Lore Corghan

What better way to celebrate New Year’s then by walking across the city’s most famous landmark? Amble across the Brooklyn Bridge close to midnight, and you’ll be able see fireworks in all their glory all over the city’s skyline and throughout New York Harbor.DAILY TOP BROOKLYN NEWSNews for those who live, work and play in Brooklyn and beyond

Want something more organized? There’s NYC Walks’ annual “Brooklyn Bridge Walk into the New Year,” a 90-minute tour of the overpass where you’ll learn tidbits about the history of the 150-year-old structure. Plus, there’s a champagne toast at midnight.

Grand Army Plaza Fireworks Show

The firework show at Grand Army Plaza. Photo: Prospect Park Alliance

Ring in the New Year with Brooklyn’s biggest booster, Borough President Eric Adams, by watching fireworks at Prospect Park’s iconic Grand Army Plaza. The 40th annual celebration, hosted by Prospect Park Alliance, kicks off at 10:30 p.m. with a live performance from DJ Headache.

Thousands of people show up each year, so be sure to arrive early, as it gets crowded well before the clock strikes 12.

Coney Island New Year’s Eve Celebration

Coney Island’s firework display. Photo: Jim McDonnell

Head down to the People’s Playground for the Sixth Annual fireworks display hosted by the Coney Island Alliance and Councilmember Mark Treyger. Just before midnight, Coney Island’s famed Parachute Jump will begin a countdown. Once it’s midnight, enjoy a 10-minute fireworks display from the famous Riegelmann Boardwalk just off the B&B Carousell.

Roaring ’20s Dance Party at Brooklyn Cider House

Patrons pack into Brooklyn Cider House’s Barrel Room. Photo: Brooklyn Cider House

Channel your inner Jay Gatsby, whip out your flapper dresses and head down to Brooklyn Cider House for a Roaring ’20s dance party. The venue will be transformed into a speakeasy, and though this January marks the 100th anniversary of prohibition, the party will under no circumstances be dry. In fact, there’s an open bar, open barrels for unlimited cider catching and a cider champagne toast at midnight. Plus, there will be three DJs spinning all night and small bites to soak up that alcohol.



New Year’s Eve Brewery Bash

Brooklyn Brewery. AP Photo/Richard Drew

The Brooklyn Brewery’s beer bash is always a great option for the holiday. This year’s theme is “Down with the Decades.” The event page encourages attendees to dress up in attire from any decade whether it’s “the ’60s, ’80s, or even the 1880s.” There will be an all-vinyl DJ set from Jesse Sachs featuring disco and funk tunes, as well as a late night taco bar, an open beer bar and a toast at midnight of an unreleased Ghost Bottle.

Cityfox’s 27-Hour Party

CItyfox’s 2019 New Year’s party at Avant Gardner. Photo: Zach Dilgard

This one is not for the faint of heart. Cityfox is once again bringing its 27-hour party to Avant Gardner. Expect four stages featuring 27 hours of music from 22 artists. The party will take place across two city blocks and will feature the likes of Sasha & John Digweed, Hot Since 82 and Jamie Jones, among many many others.

And for those who need a quick nap or perhaps a bite to eat to refuel, there is re-entry for the event.

New Year’s Eve Masquerade

One of Sleepy & Boo’s parties at TBA Brooklyn. Photo: Sleepy & Boo.

Bid farewell to the past decade at Sleepy & Boo’s annual New Year’s Masquerade party at TBA Brooklyn underneath the Williamsburg Bridge. The event will feature a four-hour open bar, an open buffet, a champagne toast at midnight and a whole lot of debauchery.

If this party is anything like years past, attendees are in for one hell of a ride.

Drink all night long

Shots. Photo: Pexels

In Brooklyn, at least 22 venues from Gravesend to East Williamsburg have been approved to serve alcohol all night long, including a cluster of six clubs on the East Williamsburg/Bushwick border like Elsewhere and House of Yes, as well as Public Records in Gowanus.

See a full map of venues serving alcohol all night long here.

New Year’s Day

The Lot Radio New Year’s Concert

The Lot Radio. Photo

ebrooklyn media/File photo by Scott Enman

The Lot Radio, which normally operates out of a shipping container in Williamsburg, is taking a break from house music to host a string quartet for its classical New Year’s Day concert. The event page promises “a festive and thought provoking balance of classical favorites and 20th century compositions.”

The concert will be at Most Holy Trinity-St. Mary’s in East Williamsburg, which has been in the neighborhood since 1841. Take in the beautiful architecture, listen to inspiring music and envision all the good things that will come in 2020.

The 116th Annual Coney Island Polar Bear Club Plunge

The annual New Year’s Day Polar Bear Plunge at Coney Island.

ebrooklyn media/Photo by Arthur de Gaeta

Did you know that the Coney Island Polar Bear Club is the oldest winter bathing organization in the U.S.? Since the early 20th century, the group has been hosting a New Year’s Day plunge in the frigid Atlantic Ocean.

This year, the group is raising money to make Coney Island cleaner and more sustainable, and to create programming for the neighborhood’s kids. Swimmers should meet at the boardwalk and Stillwell Avenue at 1 p.m. sharp. Dress warmly!