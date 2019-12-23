NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island appoints new CEO

CONEY ISLAND — The new year will bring with it a new CEO to NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island. On Friday, Mitchell Katz, MD, president and CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals announced the appointment of Svetlana Lipyanskaya as CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island.

According to a statement from the hospital, in her new role, Lipyanskaya will lead the hospital in delivering high quality care to patients in South Brooklyn. She will continue to grow innovative programs and re-engineer processes to increase access to affordable and comprehensive health care for all patients.

She will also guide the next phase of the hospital’s renovations as part of its Hurricane Sandy recovery project, and will oversee the completion of its new Critical Services Structure (CSS) hospital building.

Lipyanskaya has over a decade of healthcare management experience in successive leadership roles. She joined NYC Health + Hospitals in 2017, working in various capacities within the acute care operations, patient growth and transformation spaces.

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Lipyanskaya brings with her a deep personal connection to the South Brooklyn community. She moved to Bensonhurst from Odessa, Ukraine in 1989 when she was nine years old, and called the neighborhood home until 2001 when she moved to Gravesend. She speaks fluent Russian, which is spoken by many patients who utilize the hospital. Her appointment will begin in January.

“I am excited that Svetlana Lipyanskaya will be transitioning to CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island and continuing to strengthen the critical healthcare services we provide to such a diverse group of communities in South Brooklyn,” said Katz. “Her extensive knowledge of healthcare and processes that streamline access to care, paired with her Brooklyn roots, will be an incredible asset to our Coney Island community.”

Lipyanskaya said she was honored to be returning to the community to lead the hospital. “I can still remember what it felt like to step off our plane at JFK Airport and move to South Brooklyn. Now I have the incredible opportunity to directly contribute to the health and well-being of the vibrant community that we came to call home,” said Lipyanskaya. “I am excited to be joining Coney Island’s dynamic leadership team at a time of tremendous change and growth. Our hospital, already a vital resource for South Brooklyn, is looking forward to providing even more patient-friendly access to comprehensive care,” she said.