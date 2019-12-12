Police Beat: Man robs Bensonhurst candy store employee at gunpoint, man punches victim in Bay Ridge bar

68 Precinct



The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

BAG SNATCHER

A crook nabbed a bag belonging to a 44-year-old woman while she was shopping inside a store on 86th Street between Fourth Avenue and Fifth Avenue on Dec. 8. According to reports, at around 6:10 p.m., put her bag down while she was shopping on the second floor. She realized shortly afterward that it had been taken. When she told store security, they found it downstairs, but several items had been taken, including a red wallet and several credit cards.

No arrests have been made.



KNIFE FIGHT

A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a 42-year-old woman inside a home on 97th Street between Third and Fourth Avenues on Dec. 7. Cops say that at around 8:30 a.m., the man grabbed a butter knife from the woman and a struggle ensued. After the victim grabbed the knife, she saw that her hand had been cut.



PUNCH AND RUN

A 27-year-old man was attacked by another man inside a bar at 95th Street and Third Avenue on Dec. 7. According to the police, the victim was at the bar at around 3:53 a.m. when the unknown attacker approached him, punched him in the face and then fled.



No arrests have been made.



RETURN TO SENDER



A crook stole a package from a woman outside her home on Bay Ridge Parkway between Fort Hamilton Parkway and 10th Avenue on Dece. 7. Cops say that at around 4:30 p.m., the victim, 53, left the package, worth $1,317, that she was planning to return to UPS out on her porch. She left briefly but when she returned, the package was gone.



No arrests have been made.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.



CANDY STORE ROBBED AT GUNPOINT

A candy store near 86th Street and 20th Avenue was robbed at gunpoint in the early morning hours of Dec. 5. According to reports, at around 3 a.m., the perp, believed to be in his 30s, went inside the store with a black gun, showed it to an employee and told him to lay down on the floor. Then, the crook tied the employee’s hands together with zip ties and took $1,500 from the cash register and several lottery tickets. Surveillance video showed the perp fleeing in a red Cadillac westbound on 86th Street.

No arrests have been made.

AFTERNOON KNIFE ROBBERY

A 32-year-old man was robbed at knifepoint by five men, three in their mid to late teens, at 81st Street and 20th Avenue around noon on Dec. 4. Cops say the victim was walking to the subway station when he was robbed. The crooks stole $80, threw the wallet back at the victim and ran away, according to the police. The victim chased the crooks and one of the perps showed him a knife.

No arrests have been made.

FOUR AND A GUN AGAINST ONE

A 32-year-old man was robbed of cash, his cellphone and his car at gunpoint by four men at Bay 20th Street and 86th Street on Dec. 1 at around 12:50 a.m. Cops say the victim was approached by the men after he parked his car. One of them pointed a gun at his head and told him, “Don’t move. Give me money. Give me your phone.” The victim then handed over around $3,000, his credit cards and his phone. The crooks went through the victim’s pockets before they took off in the victim’s car in an unknown direction. The victim received minor cuts to his back. The vehicle was later recovered near Cropsey Avenue and Bay 25th Street, with the victim’s cellphone inside.



No arrests have been made.



DASTARDLY DUO BURGLARIZES DRUGSTORE

A man in his 30s and a woman of unspecified age stole several over-the-counter medications from a drugstore near Bay 11th Stree. They then took a variety of products, including First Response, Nicorette and Aleve, put them in a bag, and left the store. They fled on foot southbound on Bay 11th Street to an unknown direction.

No arrests have been made.

TOOL TIME

An apartment near Bay Seventh Street and 86th Street was broken into on Dec. 4 some time after 5 p.m., according to police. Cops say the perps broke in by wedging open the side window, stole $1,317 worth of tools and fled through the back door. The victim says he locked the door at 5 p.m. When he returned at 8:30 a.m. the following day, he saw the tools had been stolen. The location is under construction.

No arrests have been made.

