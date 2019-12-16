Rose says he’ll vote ‘Yes’ on impeaching Trump

U.S. Rep. Max Rose has come under pressure from both sides in the fight over impeachment.

BOROUGHWIDE — U.S. Rep. Max Rose, a Democrat representing a district Donald Trump won handily in 2016, announced on Friday that he will vote to impeach the president when the matter comes before the House.

Rose, a veteran of the war in Afghanistan, invoked his military experience in his statement.

“Party and politics will never come before the country I bled to protect and would unquestionably do so again. A president coercing a foreign government into targeting American citizens is not just another example of scorched earth politics, it serves as an invitation to the enemies of the United States to come after any citizen, so long as they disagree with the president. Embarking on an unprecedented effort to obstruct this inquiry doesn’t make the facts any less true,” he said.

“Therefore I will vote in support of the two articles of impeachment,” Rose added.

Protesters demonstrated outside Max Rose’s office in August to demand that he support impeachment.

The House Judiciary Committee, chaired by U.S. Rep. Jerrold Nadler, voted 23-17 along party lines on Friday morning to approve two articles of impeachment, one charging the president with abuse of power and the other accusing him with obstruction of Congress.

The president is charged with seeking to withhold military aid from Ukraine as he pressured that country to investigate the activities of Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, a 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful. Hunter Biden sat on the board of a Ukrainian energy company.

The articles of impeachment will be sent to the full House for a vote.

Rose, a Democrat representing New York’s 11th Congressional District in Southwest Brooklyn and Staten Island, won his House seat in a Blue Wave in 2018.

Trump won the district over Democrat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election by 10 percentage points.

As the impeachment battle heated up, Rose faced enormous pressure from both sides of the political aisle.

Republicans urged him to vote “No” on impeachment.

In August, left-leaning protesters demonstrated outside the lawmaker’s Bay Ridge office demanding that he support impeachment.

“Max Rose has a responsibility to uphold his constitutional duty,” protest organizer Stephen Pickering said.

