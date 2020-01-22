A round-up of local Lunar New Year events

BOROUGHWIDE — On Saturday, Jan. 25, from 10 a.m. -2 p.m. the Sunset Park Recreation Center, 4200 Seventh Ave, will host its annual Chinese Lunar New Year celebration with performances, raffles, giveaways, prizes, games, and more.

The Brooklyn Chinese-American Association will host its annual Chinese New Year Celebration Parade on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 12 p.m. Community leaders as well as public and elected officials will join in and offer welcoming remarks and greetings, immediately followed by a spectacular fireworks display, a traditional lion dance, a Kung-Fu demonstration, and performances by local children as well as other cultural activities.

The celebration will officially begin at 11 a.m. at the grandstand at Eighth Avenue and 50th Street, with performances and cultural activities. Then at 1 p.m., the head lion and VIP guests, followed by marching teams, will lead the parade along Eighth Avenue toward 61st Street. Lions will dance in front of each store to bring good luck and fortune to the community.

On Sunday, Jan. 26, Industry City, 268 36th Street, will host its Lion Dance event from 2-4 p.m. It is believed that the longer the dragon in the dance, the more luck it will bring to the community.

The Brooklyn Children’s Museum, 145 Brooklyn Ave., will mark Lunar New Year on Sun., Jan. 26. Attendees can parade throughout the museum with the Chinatown Young Lions and learn about Lunar New Year with Brooklyn-based author Michele Wong McSween who will read her new book, “Gordon & Li Li: Celebrate Chinese New Year.”

On Friday. Feb. 7, Borough President Eric Adams in conjunction with the Sino America New York Brooklyn Archway Association, will host a Lunar New Year Cultural Celebration from 6-9 p.m. at Brooklyn Borough Hall, 209 Joralemon St. Among the highlights will be celebratory giveaways, children’s activities and live cultural performances.

On Sun. March 1 from 11 a.m.- 2:30 p.m., New Utrecht High School, 1601 80th St., will host its celebration of Lunar New Year in conjunction with U.S. Rep Max Rose, State Sen. Andrew Gounardes, Assemblymember Peter Abbate and Councilmember Justin Brannan. Activities will include a lion dance, martial arts performances, dance and musical performances, games, raffles and more.

In addition, every weekend in February, the Prospect Park Zoo, 450 Flatbush Ave., will celebrate the festival of the new moon and animals of the Chinese Zodiac. Meet one of the tiniest rodents in the world, the Eurasian Harvest Mouse, and learn how the Wildlife Conservation Society is helping animals in China and Southeast Asia. Special activities and a zodiac scavenger hunt will all be a part of the fun.