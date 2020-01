FDNY, NYPD and first responders close off Oliver Street between Shore Road and Marine Avenue due to smoke from apartment building.

BAY RIDGE — Smoke flooded the hallway of an apartment building at 61 Oliver St. in Bay Ridge on Monday, Jan. 6 at approximately 6:50 a.m.

Fire trucks closed off the entire street between Shore Road and Marine Avenue as EMS and first responders from the NYPD and FDNY raced to the fourth floor apartment fire.

According to a spokesperson for the FDNY, the smoke was caused by someone overcooking something on the stove.

Fortunately, no one was injured and the scene was cleared within half an hour.