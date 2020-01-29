Cops release photo of suspect wanted for attempted rape in Bay Ridge station, offer reward for info

BAY RIDGE — Police have released an image of the suspect who they say attempted to rape a 31-year-old woman at the 95th Street R train station Monday morning.

The NYPD also announced that Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for help identifying the suspect.

According to authorities, on Monday, Jan. 27, the victim, who had boarded the southbound R train in Forest Hills, went into the 95th Street station bathroom on the mezzanine level when she got off the train at the line’s final stop at around 10 a.m.

Cops say the suspect, dressed in all black and wearing a black ski mask, followed the victim inside and punched her in the face, choked her and tried to assault her sexually. The woman screamed and the attacker took off, running off in an unknown direction. The woman was taken to an area hospital, treated and released.

ebrooklyn media/Photos by Loudlabs NYC

Police patrol the scene of the crime hours after the assault.

City Councilmember Justin Brannan said on Facebook that a passerby came to the victim’s aid. “Looks like a good samaritan got involved & stopped it,” he wrote.

The suspect is described as 5’ 10” in height and weighing around 160 pounds.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.