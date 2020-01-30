Cops search for missing Bensonhurst resident

BENSONHURST — Police are searching for a missing man from Bensonhurst.

According to authorities, 63-year-old James Rossano was last seen on Friday, Jan. 24 leaving Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center, 177 Fort Washington Ave., at around 8:20 p.m.

Rossano is described as a white man, 5’7” and 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, black pants and a black cap.

Anyone with information about Rosanno’s whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter @NYPDTips.