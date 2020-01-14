Cops seek missing Bensonhurst man

BENSONHURST — Police are looking for a missing man from Bensonhurst.

According to authorities, cops are searching for 29-year-old Alexis Lovario, who was last seen on Monday, Jan. 13 at around 2:20 p.m., inside his home near West Ninth Street and Avenue P.

Lovario is described as standing around 5’5” tall and weighing approximately 220 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair in a ponytail. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, black and red sweatpants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information about Lovario’s whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

