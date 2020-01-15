Cops seek three men for attacking, robbing man in Sunset Park

SUNSET PARK — Cops are looking for three men wanted for attacking and robbing a 31-year-old man in Sunset Park.

According to authorities, on Wednesday, Jan. 1 at around 2:05 a.m., the trio attacked the victim outside a grocery store at the corner of Fourth Avenue and 49th Street, punching him in the face. Once they had knocked him down, the suspects took his cell phone and fled the scene, heading eastbound on 49th Street.

Police describe all three suspects as Hispanic men, 18-20 years old and around 5’8” in height.

One suspect was last seen wearing a dark colored hooded sweater, a black jacket, black sweatpants and black sneakers.

The second suspect was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweater, a black jacket, black and white sweatpants, and white sneakers.

The third suspect was last seen wearing eyeglasses, a black jacket, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.