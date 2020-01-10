Fontbonne reaches finals at Holiday Tournament

Alongside her Fontbonne teammates, Lauren Dean holds the 2109 Monsignor Brown Holiday Tournament Runner-up Trophy after the Bonnies were defeated 70-57 by the New Dorp Cougars at the St. Thomas Aquinas parish gym in Flatlands.

Hosted by Parish Athletic Director Guy DeFonzo, the St. Thomas Aquinas Holiday Tournament continued in its 51st year, remaining as an enduring, classic event in which public, private and Catholic high school boys and girls can compete on an inter-league basis.

Looking for a repeat of last season’s success when Fontbonne won the 2018 Monsignor Brown Holiday Tournament, the Bonnies fell short of claiming another holiday title against a tough PSAL team from Staten Island after initially beating a local PSAL team from Brooklyn.



Fontbonne 55 James Madison 31

The Bonnies had a slim 10-9 first quarter lead over Madison until the second quarter when Fontbonne went on a 22-4 run to take a 32-13 half time lead. Maria Grzegorski (16 pts.) along with Corrine Connelly (11 pts.) led the scoring in the first half while Sabrina McCarthy (11 pts.) and Lauren Dean (6 pts.) worked the boards in the second half to keep Madison away from scoring on rebounds.

New Dorp 70 Fontbonne 57

Coming off a big win over Madison, the Bonnies were primed for another tough game against the Cougars from New Dorp. Fontbonne kept pace with New Dorp with a 15-15 first quarter tie as the Bonnies’ Grzegorski heated up to score 16 of her total 18 points in the second quarter to keep Fontbonne tied 35-35 with New Dorp at the half.

Fontbonne’s Dean scored a season-high 13 points and continued to capture rebounds until the roof fell in on Fontbonne when the Cougars went on a 20-5 run to give New Dorp a 55-40 third quarter lead.

New Dorp’s Kasey Caroccia scored 11 of her 23 total points in the third quarter while Tournament MVP Sydney Gomes scored a game-high 30 points to lead the Cougars to this year’s tournament title.

For Fontbonne, Grzegorski and Connelly were named to the All Tournament Team, while New Dorp rounded out the honors with Sydney Gomes, Caroccia and Savannah Gomes.