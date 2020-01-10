Fontbonne’s Ace commits to Pace

With her family in their blue Pace tee shirts, Fontbonne senior pitcher Anna “Ace” Acevedo signs her commitment letter to Pace University for a four-year softball scholarship along with Fontbonne Coach Louie DeAngelis, Principal Mary Ann Spicijaric, Athletic Director Romeo Petric and Head Coach Frank Marinello (standing left to right).

BAY RIDGE — Just before the Christmas break, Fontbonne senior softball pitcher Anna “Ace” Acevedo locked up her course of studies for the next four years when she signed her letter of commitment to Pace University for an athletic scholarship at the Westchester campus in Pleasantville.

After having been recruited by a number of area colleges, Fontbonne’s “Ace” fell in love with the Pace campus along with its academic offerings and athletic program.

“This is a dream come true for me,” said Acevedo, who started playing softball in fifth grade for St. Athanasius parish at 11 years old. From “St. A’s,” Acevedo went on to play for the Dyker Knights, developing her pitching prowess, and went on to play for several travel teams.

“She’s one of the best players in the league,” said Fontbonne Head Coach Frank Marinello regarding his four-year Varsity player who averaged eight to 10 strikeouts a game. “She worked hard at her craft and really deserves this.”

“I’ve always wanted to pitch in college and to get a scholarship,” said Acevedo after her signing. In addition to pitching for Pace, Acevedo will pursue a degree in education with the goal of teaching high school chemistry after graduation.

Recounting the time and effort over the years that she saw her daughter put into softball and her studies for a scholarship, Marie Acevedo stated, “I saw Anna’s growth over those years in school, and developing as a pitcher really empowered her.”

With the Pace campus just a short drive north of the Bronx, Acevedo proudly added, “I’m going to every one of her games.”

