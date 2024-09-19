Returning Tigers set to kick off football season

After a successful 5-3 campaign last year to reach the playoffs after a six-year absence, the Fort Hamilton football team is anxious to start the season after the summer heat of early morning practices.

This season’s optimism is based on the return of the Tigers’ MVP senior quarterback Aidan Farley, who led the PSAL’s Division 3A in three categories in 2023. Playing his first season of varsity football as a junior, Farley established himself as an All-City player by throwing for 1,235 yards, with 91 completions and 18 touchdown passes.

Head coach Dan Perez addresses the Tigers after a 36-26 preseason win against New Dorp in Staten Island.

Rejoining Farley on the field on offense will be the speedy Porter brothers, senior August and sophomore Aiden. In addition to playing as receivers, both brothers will also play on defense at cornerback.

Throughout his four years on the varsity, August Porter has been one of the top receivers for the Tigers. Over the past three seasons, he has been a reliable receiver who often made the improbable “Alley-Oop” catch for a touchdown with his unique leaping ability.

After leading the junior varsity team at quarterback last year as a freshman, Aiden Porter joined the varsity at the end of the season. For his leadership at quarterback, he was awarded the JV’s MVP award and will be this year’s backup quarterback.