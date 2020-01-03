Four people shot in Sunset Park, no arrests made

SUNSET PARK — Three men and one woman were shot last night in Sunset Park.

On Thursday, Jan. 2 at around 8:11 p.m., police responded to a call of an assault inside a building on 62nd Street between Second and Third Avenues. They discovered four people with bullet wounds at the location: a 42-year-old man shot in the leg, a 37-year-old man shot in the arm, a 24-year-old man shot in the abdomen and right leg, and a 24-year-old woman shot in the right leg.

Three victims were taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, while another was removed to Maimonides Medical Center by private conveyance.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

ebrooklyn media/Photos courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC

Scenes following the shooting.