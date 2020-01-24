In Public Service- January 22, 2020

Rose holds grant workshop

U.S. Rep. Max Rose, chairperson of the House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Intelligence and Counterterrorism, sponsored a workshop at the Sephardic Community Center in Brooklyn on Jan. 21 to help local organizations learn more about the federal government’s Nonprofit Security Grant Program. The program provides support and protection for non-profit and religious institutions such as synagogues, churches, mosques, religious schools and community centers.

“No American should ever be afraid to worship, gather for prayers or celebrate with their community. Unfortunately, with rising hate and violence taking place across our city and country, it’s a reality that’s occurring far too often,” said Rose, a Democrat representing Southwest Brooklyn and Staten Island. “I was proud to lead a successful, bipartisan effort to increase funding for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program, but increasing it alone is not enough if those who need the funding most don’t know about the program or how to apply.”

Representatives from more than 50 local non-profit organizations and religious institutions attended the workshop, where they learned how to apply for funding.

Frontus hosts NYLAG to offer legal assistance

Assemblymember Mathylde Frontus and the New York Legal Assistance Group held an event at her Coney Island district office on Jan. 17 to offer local residents free civil legal assistance.

The NYLAG brought its Mobile Legal Help Center to Frontus’ office and residents had the chance to meet confidentially with a lawyer in private meeting rooms.

“From families facing eviction to survivors seeking refuge from an abusive partner, everyone deserves access to legal representation and advice,” said Frontus, a Democrat representing Coney Island and parts of Bay Ridge and Dyker Heights. “But for too many, affording an attorney for these civil matters that have life-altering consequences is nearly impossible.”

The NYLAG will return to Frontus’ office at 2002 Mermaid Ave. on Feb. 4, March 13 and April 22, offering legal services from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call the office at 718-266-0267.

