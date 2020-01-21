In Public Service- Wednesday, January 15

Rose holds hearing on anti-Semitic terrorism

U.S. Rep. Max Rose, chairperson of the Homeland Security Subcommittee on Intelligence and Counterterrorism, held a hearing on Jan. 15 on the rise in anti-Semitic terrorism in the U.S.

The hearing focused on recent incidents motivated by anti-Semitism, including recent attacks in the New York City metro area, as well as the rise in anti-Semitic violence, which was underscored by FBI data showing that the number of anti-Semitic murders hit a 27-year high in 2018.

The discussion centered on the factors driving the recent rise in anti-Semitic violence; actions that federal, state, and local government officials are taking to address the issue; what more needs to be done; and how Congress can help counter the rise in violence.

“We are in a time of crisis and the time for action is now. Acts of domestic terrorism and anti-Semitism are on the rise and the fear in the community is palpable,” said Rose, a Democrat representing Southwest Brooklyn and Staten Island.

Myrie offers free legal services

State Sen. Zellnor Myrie announced that his office is working with the Metropolitan Black Bar Association to offer free legal services to anyone who needs assistance with housing or immigration issues.

The first session will take place on Thursday, Jan. 23 at the Sunset Park Library, 4201 Fourth Ave., from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. To make an appointment, call Myrie’s office at 718-284-4700.

Myrie, a Democrat representing Crown Heights and parts of Park Slope and Sunset Park, also announced that he will deliver his State of the District Address on Sunday, Feb. 23 at the Brooklyn Library’s Central Branch, 10 Grand Army Plaza, at 2 p.m.

“Hear about the progress we’ve made so far and our agenda for the work ahead,” Myrie wrote in an email to constituents. To RSVP, call Myrie’s office.

Colton reacts to Cuomo budget

Assemblymember William Colton said Gov. Andrew Cuomo has promised to use state education funds to support high-needs school districts in a more productive way but the Brooklyn lawmaker charged that the governor has offered few specifics on how he proposed to do it.

Colton, a Democrat representing Gravesend and parts of Bensonhurst and Dyker Heights, offered some of his ideas.

“Monies should be directed to be used to reduce class size, support remedial programs, and enrichment programs so that both underperforming children, as well as high-performing students, will be able to reach their highest potential. The budget should also include the monies to support arts, music, and physical education, as well as ESL programs to reach out to the needs of all students. In addition, more childcare monies should be included in the budget so parents will be able to increase their financial ability to support their families,” Colton said.

“I will be preparing petitions to support the inclusion of these programs and monies in the state budget,” Colton added.

