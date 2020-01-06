Islanders spread holiday cheer to pediatric patients at Maimonides

BOROUGH PARK — It’s another goal for the New York Islanders.

On Monday, Dec. 16, several of the team’s players went to seven hospitals around New York City, including Maimonides Medical Center, to spread holiday cheer to pediatric patients by providing toys and mingling with the youngsters.

Noah Dobson, the 12th overall pick by the Islanders in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, and 25-year-old defensemen Devon Toews visited several patients at 4802 10th Ave. with tons of gifts to distribute to children with various illnesses. The defensemen also played games such as UNO with them.

Maimonides Medical Center took to social media to thank the organization.

“Many thanks to the New York Islanders for bringing holiday cheer to our pediatric patients!” the post read. “Defensemen Noah Dobson and Devon Toews handed out presents, signed autographs, participated in a fun game of UNO and created festive artwork with our young patients. Their thoughtful visit and generous spirit delighted patients, families and employees at Maimonides!”

“Bigger than the game,” the Islanders added on the team’s Facebook page. “Holiday hospital visits are such a bright spot for so many families and children who don’t get to be home for the holidays.”

Last year, Chair of the Department of Pediatrics at Maimonides Dr. Jeffrey Avner told this paper what the day meant to the children.

“I think it is great support for the kids to see visitors come,” he said. “It’s very difficult to be a child in a hospital, especially at this time of the year, and it’s very encouraging and uplifting to have anyone visit, but especially sports players because of their public status. It’s very uplifting for the kids and so much of what we know about children healing has to do with their emotions and moods. That is what we try to do here in general at Maimonides Children’s Hospital — create an environment to promote healing — and I think this plays into that.”