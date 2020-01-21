Local leaders respond to Bichotte being elected as Brooklyn Democratic Party chairperson

BOROUGHWIDE — Local leaders responded to news that the Brooklyn Democratic Party elected Assemblymember Rodneyse Bichotte its new chairperson on Jan. 20, making the three-term lawmaker the first woman to hold the high-profile, powerful leadership post.

Here is what they had to say:

Attorney General Letitia James

Photo courtesy of https://ag.ny.gov/

“I want to congratulate Assemblymember Rodneyse Bichotte on this incredible accomplishment and for her new role at the helm of the Brooklyn Democratic Party. For years, I have worked with Rodneyse and witnessed firsthand her commitment to public service and work to uplift communities across Brooklyn. As the first woman to be elected to this post, we are sending an important message to all of our communities and encouraging them to become engaged in our civic process and have a voice in the issues that impact us every day.”

Annette Robinson, female district leader (AD56) and vice chair of the Kings County Executive Committee

Photo: Marc A. Hermann / MTA New York City Transit

“I have worked with Rodneyse in the Assembly and as district leader, and she has consistently been one of the hardest working elected officials I know. She has been instrumental in helping to elect a number of Democrats in Brooklyn. As vice chair of the Kings County Executive Committee, I look forward to working with Rodneyse as our chairperson.”

Assemblymember Helene Weinstein (AD41), chairperson of the Assembly Ways and Means Committee.

Photo via assembly.state.ny.us

“I have known and worked with Rodneyse for many years. I have found her to be a bridge builder between our diverse communities of Brooklyn. I look forward to her leadership in the years ahead.”

Assemblymember and Female District Leader Martiza Davila (AD53)

Photo via nyassembly.gov

“I would like to extend my congratulations to Assemblywoman and District Leader Rodneyse Bichotte on her nomination to be the next chair of the Kings County Democratic party. As the first woman of color to lead the state’s largest Democratic county party, I hope to work with her to ensure that the voices of my community are reflected in the Democratic policies we push forward as a party.”

City Councilmember and Majority Leader Laurie Cumbo

Photo via council.nyc.gov

“So happy to congratulate my friend and colleague Assemblywoman Rodneyse Bichotte as Brooklyn’s newest Democratic Party leader! As the first woman to hold this title, I am extremely proud of her leadership and tenacity. Rodneyse’s passion and dedication will continue to keep Brooklyn thriving. Well done!”

City Councilmember Farah Louis

Photo via Facebook

“I could not be more excited to congratulate and celebrate one of the hardest working women in New York State, Assemblywoman Rodneyse Bichotte. She has worked tirelessly to close the gender gap through sound policies and in practice – helping elect and elevate more women in public office. She is an exemplary leader who has always shown her support without reservation, proving time and time again that we are stronger when we uplift each other and work together. I am inspired by this historic vote, progressive direction, and creation of new opportunities to not only unify but strengthen our borough with the first-ever woman elected as Chair of the Brooklyn Democratic Party. Congratulations to a dear sister, friend, mentor and trailblazer, Rodneyse!”

Lori Knipel, female district leader (AD44)

Photo via Facebook

“I’m very excited to support Rodneyse as the new county leader and thrilled to finally see a woman at the helm. We have worked together side by side for many years. Rodneyse is very intelligent, has great energy and has been doing an amazing job in the community and Albany. She has the proven ability to run and win races. She has strong progressive credentials and I’m sure her vision for the party will be one of more transparency that will unite all factions of the Kings County Democratic Party to work together.”

Melba Brown, female district leader (AD58)

Photo courtesy of Melba Brown

“I can’t begin to tell you how proud I am to see Rodneyse, a Black woman of Caribbean descent, take on this leadership role. This was barely a possibility when I first became a district leader — her ascent is a sign of the progress we have made over time.”

Olanike Alabi, female district leader (AD57)

Photo via Twitter

“The transition of leadership for the Kings County Democratic Organization is beyond ceremonial. It’s an opportunity to recommit ourselves to electing fine candidates who will serve their communities with distinction, further promote election reforms and unite around matters of social justice. Congratulations to outgoing leader Frank Seddio and incoming leader Rodneyse Bichotte for their pledge of a seamless transition and to uphold such ideals.”

Lori Maslow, female district leader (AD41)

Photo courtesy of 41st Assembly District Democrats Club

“Today is a truly historic day as we elect Rodneyse Bichotte, the first woman ever, to assume the chair of the Kings County Democratic Party on Dr Martin Luther King’s birthday. Dr King stated, ‘Life’s most persistent and urgent question is what are you doing for others?’ I know Rodneyse will answer in both words and deeds with dignity, respect and unity for the people of Brooklyn, to make lives better.”

Nancy Tong, female district leader (AD47)

Photo via Facebook

“As Frank Seddio is stepping down as the chair of the Kings County Democrats. I believe Rodneyse Bichotte will be an excellent successor for the party. I’ve known her for several years and I am certain she’s the chairperson that represents Brooklyn’s diverse population.”

Darma Diaz, female district leader (AD54)

Photo via Facebook

“Welcoming with open arms the next Kings County Democratic Party Chairwoman, Rodneyse Bichotte, is not only an opportunity for women in leadership to demonstrate their worth at the table but also demonstrate that with dedication and commitment, the Democratic Party can continue leading the way.”

Kathryn Wylde, president and CEO, Partnership for New York City

ebrooklyn media/Photo by John Alexander

“I am proud to see Rodneyse Bichotte ascend to the leadership of the Kings County Democratic Committee. This is an important milestone for women in New York City and a tribute to the leadership Rodneyse has demonstrated on issues of importance to our diverse communities.”

Brette McSweeney, President, Eleanor’s Legacy

Photo via www.eleanorslegacy.com

“Rodneyse Bichotte is the right leader at this moment of change for the Kings County Democratic Committee. It is exciting that she is breaking new ground for women in our party. I look forward to working together to elect Democratic women up and down the ballot in Brooklyn and beyond.”

Dorothy Siegel, Brooklyn progressive activist

Photo via Facebook

“I’m thrilled by Rodneyse Bichotte’s new gig. She deserves it. She is smart. She is talented. She is fierce. And she is hard-working. I hope this means a better day for the Democratic Party in Brooklyn.”

