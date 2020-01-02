Meet Brooklyn’s first baby of 2020

BY JAIME DEJESUS AND JOHN ALEXANDER

BOROUGHWIDE — New decade, new Brooklynites.

Brooklyn rang in the New Year with one of the first babies born in 2020.

Aidan Zobnin was born at Coney Island Hospital at 12 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. The baby weighed in at 7 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 20 inches.

Aidan was the second child and first boy born to Russian-speaking parents Jennet and Artyom Zobnin, who live in Brighton Beach. He is the first boy born into the Zobnin family in a generation. Aidan’s sister Ariana was born in the same hospital room two years ago.

Photos courtesy of NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island

Happy New Year! Aidan Zobnin was born at 12 a.m. January 1, 2020.

“We are so happy to have a baby born on a New Year, and even more excited that he is the first male baby of our family,” Artyom Zobnin said. “It was a long labor, and we are so happy our second child is here.”

Across the Narrows at Richmond University Medical Center in Staten Island, Anthony Saraceno challenged Aidan for the title of 2020 first-born, coming into the world at exactly the same time as his Brooklyn neighbor. Anthony’s parents Michelle and Anthony Saraceno were thrilled, and just as surprised by the perfect timing as the Zobnins.

“First and foremost, we’d like to say congratulations to Jennet, Artyom and the entire Zobnin family on the birth of their new baby Aidan,” said NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island CEO Svetlana Lipyanskaya. “I cannot think of a better way to start a new year, a new decade and my new role as CEO of Coney Island Hospital than by welcoming the 2020 New Year baby to the world.”

Over at Maimonides Medical Center in Borough Park, a healthy baby boy became the latest addition to the Diamant family at 12:24 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Photo by Melissa Kaynas

Newest member of the Diamant family at Maimonides Medical Center

The baby, who has not yet been given a first name, weighs 6 pounds, 13 ounces and is 19¼ inches long.

At NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn in Sunset Park, baby girl Khadra Hassan was born at 3:48 a.m. She is the first child of Mawada Mutasim Hassan and Mohammed Hassan, both Brownsville residents. Khadra weighed in at 7 pounds, 4 ounces, and was 21 inches in length.

Photo courtesy of NYU Langone Hospital – Brooklyn

Baby Khadra with mom Mawada Hassan at NYU Langone Hospital–Brooklyn on January 1, 2020.

At Kings County Hospital Center in Prospect-Lefferts Gardens, parents Aaliyah Roger and Darrell Spruill welcomed baby girl Brielle Spruil, born at 12:02 a.m. on Jan. 1. Brielle weighs 6 pounds, 4 ounces and is 19 inches tall.

Photo courtesy of NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County

Brielle Spruil at NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County

Woodhull Medical Center in Bedford-Stuyvesant welcomed its first baby at 4:47 a.m. Baby boy Liam Andres was born at 6 pounds, 13.5 ounces and 19.8 inches tall. His parents are Rocio Sanchez and Crispin Pablo Luis Marin.