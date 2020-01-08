Op-ed: Common Sense – Trump on the job

Democratic members in Congress like Max Rose may not want President Trump on the job, as evidenced by their vote to impeach him, but seemed very much in agreement with his quick and decisive actions In Iraq last week.

President Trump, in standing up to Iranian orchestrated attacks on our embassy, sent a very clear message to a regime well known in the states for once taking American Embassy hostages that he will not tolerate their behavior.

He successfully carried out orders to kill the leader of an Iranian terrorist group and his deputy, likely saved many lives and certainly brought a degree of justice for the hundreds of Americans and thousands of others that died through Soleimani’s planning.

***

Max Rose tweeted, in my view, a perplexing comment on the American attack on Soleimani. Rose in his tweet said, “Soleimani was responsible for hundreds of American deaths and thousands more injuries. I will not mourn his death, but I have serious questions on the intelligence that led to this attack and what the Administration’s plan is for the future.”

The intelligence confirmed Soleimani was in Iraq at the airport traveling in a particular vehicle in a motorcade at a certain time. It was so to speak on target. The administration’s plan for the future was an outgrowth of the plan for the day — to make the Middle East safer for Americans and America’s interests. It was successful.

I guess when you vote to impeach the president, you are limited in your ability to agree with him, even when he is totally correct in his actions.

***

The legislature is returning to Albany this week. Mayor de Blasio, judges, district attorneys, members of law enforcement and the general public all seem to be in general agreement that last year’s criminal justice reform, allowing the release of 90 percent of those arrested without bail, needs to be addressed.

Essentially, the release would involve a promise to return for the court hearing. The City of New York was providing monetary incentives such as Mets tickets. During a two-week preview in which judges were instructed to operate under the Jan. 1 rules, there were several instances that clearly showed the new law goes too far.

Instead of successfully creating a greater level of equality, the law negatively impacts public safety. In addition to the cashless bail piece, the legislature will need also to look at the new discovery rules which allow for the release of personal information on the victim and force the prosecution to turn over all information to the defense in an unreasonably short time frame. In the event the time frame is not met, the indictment would very likely be dropped.

Considering that the legislature appears to be to the left of the general population of the state, one cannot be certain that it will act. If it fails to act, this will be a major election day issue.

***

There will also be many other issues confronting the legislature including what needs to be done to close a $6.1 billion deficit. The speaker of the Assembly has suggested higher taxes. That should be a non-starter. New York State is suffering from taxes, fees and other costs that are far too high at present. I have no doubt that an increase will push the state economically over the edge.

There are plenty of programs that can be culled and likely a few programs that should be eliminated. Already the state creates too much debt. More debt, with its long-term cost in the form of interest payments, is certainly not the way to go.

Whether a legislature occupied by more than a few self-described Democrat socialists will be willing to make cuts remains to be seen.

