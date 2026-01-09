Fare beaters still cost MTA big money

Hi folks. We’re back week after our publisher’s annual two-week holiday hiatus.

MTA New York City Transit is still losing big bucks due to increased fare theft on buses and subways.

As we have mentioned before, it is not only fare jumpers scaling the turnstiles. Fare dodgers still game the system through the emergency gates. Frequently, one rogue accomplice pays the fare and then opens the emergency exit gate to sometimes allow a horde of non-payers to enter free. Or they wait for the EEG to open for a passenger with a food cart or stroller coming out and then pile in.

Unfortunately, NYPD and MTA personnel do nothing to prevent the fare jumpers or any others from stealing fares.

At several stations, in addition to regular turnstiles, there are unmanned tall entrance and exit turnstiles which work very well at helping to prevent loss of fare revenue. The older versions were known as “Iron Maidens.” The MTA has to give station booth clerks tighter control over the EEG gates. They should be equipped with remote devices that allow them to quickly close an EEG as soon as the person with a hand cart or stroller exits. The clerks should also be able to view and keep the gate closed when they see someone trying to open it to let others through.

Commercials beyond belief! We flipped between the traditional three major broadcast networks NBC, CBS and ABC and were pretty upset by the number of multiple 10-second commercials the broadcasters squeezed in during their New Year’s Eve coverage. They seemed even more intense in the minutes before and after the ball dropped.

In addition, I guess I am a traditionalist, while I applaud some of the terrific entertainers that were performing in frigid temperatures in Times Square, I guess it’s now considered old-fashioned or ancient to hear a rendition of “Auld Lang Syne.” This famous song in different languages at one time was a worldwide custom performed or sung at midnight to welcome the New Year.

With the bone-chilling weather we have been having, I thought it worthwhile to bring to your attention the Code Blue announcement that was issued by the Eric Adams administration. It states: “What is Code Blue? During Code Blue, outreach teams check on people who live on the streets and in the subway more frequently. Homeless people may also stay at any DHS shelter or drop-in center without going through the normal intake process. When the temperature is 32 degrees or lower, including wind chill values, the City follows Code Blue procedures from 4 p.m. to 8 a.m. If you see a homeless person outside during Code Blue, please call us at 311.”