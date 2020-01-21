Police seek man who attacked, robbed 81-year-old woman in Bay Ridge

BAY RIDGE — Cops are looking for a man wanted for attacking and robbing an 81-year-old woman during the early evening in Bay Ridge.

According to authorities, on Sunday, Jan. 19 at around 5:50 p.m., the victim was on Bay Ridge Avenue between Fort Hamilton Parkway and 10th Avenue when the suspect grabbed her purse. When she resisted and tried to hold on to the bag, the crook pushed her to the floor. As she fell, the victim hit her head on a metal fence.

The suspect fled on foot towards 10th Avenue with the purse.

The victim was treated on the scene for minor injuries.

