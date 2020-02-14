Cathedral Club of Brooklyn celebrates 120th Anniversary

Cathedral Club President Brian Long presenting Guest of Honor Award to Thomas Grech, president and CEO of the Queens Chamber of Commerce.

BOROUGHWIDE — The Cathedral Club of Brooklyn, a Catholic lay organization founded on March 1, 1900, recently heralded its 120th anniversary with a celebratory dinner at the Sheraton New Hotel in Times Square.

Thomas Grech, president and CEO of the Queens Chamber of Commerce, was the honored guest, and Daniel Nigro, the New York City fire commissioner, was the keynote speaker. Veteran radio broadcast host Jim Kerr served as the master of ceremonies with FDNY chaplain Msgr. John Delendick delivering the Invocation and later the Benediction.

Remarks were made by Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio, the head of the Brooklyn Diocese, and by Brian Long, the president of the Cathedral Club of Brooklyn. Among the people seated on the dais were Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez; Kings County Surrogate Judge Harriet Thompson; Justice Matthew D’Emic, administrative judge for criminal matters; and NYC Councilmember Eric Ulrich.

Long presented the keynoter commemorative award to Nigro and the Honored Guest Award to Grech.