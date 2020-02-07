Cops search for man who stabbed woman on Wednesday morning in Bay Ridge

BAY RIDGE — Police are looking for a man who stabbed a woman on Wednesday morning in Bay Ridge.

According to authorities, on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at around 6:40 a.m. the suspect assaulted a 34-year-old woman who was walking to her car at 83rd Street and Fifth Avenue. Cops say the unknown man approached the victim and stabbed her in the abdomen with a sharp object. He then fled eastbound on 83rd Street.

The victim walked into NYU Langone Hospital- Brooklyn and was treated for her puncture wound. She was listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the identity of the assailant is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

