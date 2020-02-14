Police seek suspect in series of incidents in Borough Park, Greenwood Heights and Park Slope

BOROUGH PARK — Cops are looking for a man they believe committed a variety of thefts inside apartment buildings in Borough Park, Greenwood Heights and Park Slope.

In one Borough Park incident, which took place on Thursday, Feb. 6 at around 6:30 a.m., the suspect approached a 30-year-old woman inside a building at Ninth Avenue and 49th Street and demanded money. He stole $100 and exposed himself to the victim before fleeing.

Three days later, on Feb. 9 at around 9 a.m., cops say he stole $3 from a 40-year-old woman inside an apartment building near Ninth Avenue and 42nd Street.

The same day at around noon, the suspect crept up behind a 37-year old woman inside an apartment building at McDonald Avenue and Greenwood Avenue, and stole money from her.

Shortly thereafter, at around 1 p.m., cops say, the suspect struck again inside an apartment building at 19th Street and Fifth Avenue, approaching a 34-year-old man standing outside his apartment door and threatening to shoot him. He then entered the man’s apartment but took off empty-handed.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.