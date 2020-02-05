Savino endorses Bloomberg for president

Mike Bloomberg, shown at a Moms Demand Action event in 2019, has picked up his second endorsement from a Southwest Brooklyn elected official.

Senator is second local pol to back former mayor

BOROUGHWIDE — Former mayor Mike Bloomberg has picked up his second endorsement from a local elected official in his quest to win the Democratic Party’s nomination for president.

State Sen. Diane Savino, a Democrat who represents portions of Bay Ridge, Bensonhurst, Coney Island and Staten Island, endorsed Bloomberg’s White House bid on Feb. 4.

“New York needs someone in the White House who understands the urgency of the challenges we face today,” Savino said in a statement. “We need a leader who is ready to think ‘big’ on infrastructure, climate change and gun violence. I have worked with Mike Bloomberg and I know he can get the job done.”

Two weeks ago, U.S. Rep. Max Rose became the first sitting member of Congress to endorse the billionaire former mayor.

“Mike Bloomberg has taken on tough fights and gotten results, which is why I believe he is the best candidate for my district, my city and for our country,” said Rose, a Democrat whose congressional district covers Staten Island and includes several neighborhoods in Southwest Brooklyn.

By backing Bloomberg, Savino and Rose are bypassing Democratic contenders like Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren in favor of supporting a man who first ran for mayor of New York City in 2001 as a Republican.

Savino has worked across the political aisle in the past. She was a member of the now-defunct Independent Democratic Conference, a group composed of Democrats who broke away from their fellow Democrats in the State Senate and worked out a power-sharing agreement with Republican Senate leaders. The GOP held the majority of seats in the Senate at the time the IDC was formed.

The IDC operated from 2011 until 2018.

On Tuesday, the Bloomberg campaign was quick to tout Savino’s endorsement along with endorsements he has received from two other New York lawmakers – Albany Mayor Kathy Shehan and Assemblymember Taylor Darling of Hempstead.

“We are thrilled to have Mayor Sheehan, Sen. Savino and Assemblymember Darling join our team,” said John Calvelli, New York State director of Mike Bloomberg 2020. “The energy and excitement we’re seeing across the state from elected officials and everyday New Yorkers is inspiring.”

