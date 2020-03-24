All MTA transacations to be conducted via MetroCard vending machines

BY JAIME DEJESUS

The Mass Transit Authority (MTA) and Transport Workers Union Local (TWU) stated all cash transactions will be conducted by the MetroCard Vending Machines. This excludes reduced-fare purchases.

The initiative will begin today, Tuesday, March 24 and is indefinite. The plan is to help protect workers and customers from the COVID-19 outbreak.

ebrooklyn media/Photo by Paula Katinas

MTA subway

The plan also provide access to full cash capabilities via MetroCard Vending Machines located at all 472 subway stations.

Interim President of NYC Transit (NYTC) Sarah Feinberg hopes keeps employees safe

“Reducing cash transactions will help our station agents feel safe on the job and ensure we are taking all precautions against COVID-19 to protect our workforce,” she said.

“I raised (the concern) with NYC Transit officials at headquarters and I’m glad that they listened and agreed to this common-sense plan that will help protect our members,” added TWU Local 100 President Tony Utano.

The MTA added that senior citizens and ADA customers will be allowed to continue at station booths.

If a MetroCard Vending Machine is out of service, station agents will conduct and complete the transaction.