Department of Health provides new guidelines for funeral planning

BOROUGHWIDE — Guidelines have been released by the New York State Department of Health for funeral firms and families planning funerals due to COVID-19.

Highlights from the New York State Department of Health guidelines include:

Gatherings must be limited to no more than 50-percent of the maximum capacity of the funeral home or 50 individuals.

Though there is currently no known risk associated with being in the same room with the body of someone who died from COVID-19, people should consider not touching the body.

For transporting a body that has been bagged, workers should disinfect the outside of the bag with an EPA-approved product expected to be effective against COVID-19.

New York Attorney General Letitia James emphasized the importance of following the guidelines.

“While we all may want to celebrate our loved ones’ lives and memorialize them, at this time, we must continue to practice social distancing and limit large public gatherings, including at funeral services,”she said.

James added, “Our number one goal should be to limit the spread of this disease and stop more New Yorkers from getting sick.”