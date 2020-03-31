Cyclones get 2019 championship rings in Florida

CONEY ISLAND — On March 11, the New York Mets “got in under the wire” for their 2019 championship ring presentation to last season’s Brooklyn Cyclones, just two days before Major League Baseball shut down its spring training camps due to the coronavirus. On hand for the ring ceremony from Brooklyn were Cyclones Vice President Steve Cohen, Cyclones General Manager Kevin Mahoney and the Mets’ Executive Director of Player Development Jared Banner. The event was held at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

All of the members of last season’s team, with the exception of Jake Mangum, were presented with their 2019 New York Penn League Championship rings in a pregame ceremony before the Mets played the St. Louis Cardinals. Instead of attending the ring ceremony, Mangum opted to play in his assigned morning spring training game “to get some exposure” playing with a number of Mets major leaguers.

Photos by Herb Rein

Antoine Duplantis receives his Jostens ring box containing Brooklyn’s 2019 championship ring during the March 11 ceremony at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie, Florida.



Mangum, who was the SEC’s 2019 top hitter for Mississippi State, was one of the heroes of Brooklyn’s 4-3 championship win over the Lowell Spinners. Trailing 3-2 in the seventh inning with one out, Mangum singled and was subsequently tripled home to tie up the game by his former SEC rival Antoine Duplantis from LSU. Duplantis was eventually singled home for the 4-3 win, while the Cyclones’ top reliever Andrew Edwards pitched two scoreless innings to close out the game.

It was their first championship since their inaugural 2001 season, ending an 18-season drought since they last won the New York Penn League Cup. Additionally, last season was the team’s first outright championship since they were declared 2001 co-champions with the Williamsport Crosscutters after the 9/11 attacks cut the season short.