Dyker Heights shop gives back to local firefighters

DYKER HEIGHTS — A Dyker Heights shop is helping firefighters in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

E and J Boutique, 7001 Fort Hamilton Parkway, owners Erik Freuer and Jessie Hamilton have donated gift cards to FDNY E284 L149, 1157 79th Street, also known as Castle on the Hill.

The toy and hobby shop, which has been closed since Sunday, March 22,due to CO-VID 19 still felt the need to give back.

“We just donated $200 in gift cards to our local fire house castle on the hill,” Harrison stated. “With all this going on we feel it’s only right to give back. Castle on the hill has been there for us many times and during a time like this we just want to help.”

On its Facebook page, they stated, “We want to show our appreciation to our local fire department Castle on the hill located in Dyker Heights Brooklyn. Dinner is on us tomorrow thank you for everything that you guys do and stay safe we appreciate you all #fdny #castleonthehill”

As for the store, it will be closed until further notice. Customers can shop with E&J on eBay. They update their stock up to two times a day.

“Thank you all so much this is last night’s orders for E and J.,” the owners wrote via Facebook. “We appreciate your continued support while we are closed don’t forget you can order online on our eBay store for the time being. It is not easy switching from a storefront to an online store in a matter of days but you guys are making it happen.”

