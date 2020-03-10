Fort Hamilton senior is champion two times over!

Brigitte Ung-Sansaricq (kneeling) and her tennis teammates are reveling in their city championship. Pictured with her are Isabella Gomez, Yong Tong Li, Analise Velamisa and Angelina Bittan (left to right). Ung-Sansaricq is also a champion in lacrosse.

BAY RIDGE — Brigitte Ung-Sansaricq can be called a champ’s champ.

Ung-Sansaricq, a Fort Hamilton High School senior, has accomplished a unique feat by becoming a champion in two different sports, tennis and lacrosse.

The Fort Hamilton Girls’ Tennis Team won the Public Schools Athletic League championship in the fall. Last spring, the girl’s Lacrosse Team won the PSAL championship.

“It’s been great, so exciting!” Ung-Sansaricq told the Home Reporter in a phone interview.

Ung-Sansaricq, a Bay Ridge resident, loves both sports. She is a doubles player in tennis. On the lacrosse team, she plays a mid-field position.

“I have a lot of fun playing lacrosse. It’s a lot of running, and I enjoy that. It’s also fun playing doubles in tennis,” she said.

Amazingly, Ung-Sansaricq hasn’t been playing tennis all that long. “I never played tennis before high school,” she said.

She was a quick learner, however, and tried out for Fort Hamilton’s tennis team in her sophomore year.

“I love serving. And I love slicing the ball,” Ung-Sansaricq said.

The championship has brought the tennis team members closer. “All of the girls on the team are so nice and welcoming. We’re all super close,” she said.

Luckily for Ung-Sansaricq, her participation in the two sports doesn’t create scheduling conflicts. Lacrosse is a spring sport. The tennis team plays its matches in the fall.

She tried out for the lacrosse team in her sophomore year and made the team. She praised her coach, Matthew Pastore, saying that he is always open to new ideas and suggestions from players.

Kim Tolve, Fort Hamilton’s athletic director, marvels at Ung-Sansaricq’s ability to excel at two widely different sports. “She is amazing. We’re very happy for her,” Tolve said.

Muad Nagi, the tennis team coach, said Ung-Sansaricq is a great example to other students. “Her work ethic is amazing,” he said.

Away from the field, Ung-Sansaricq enjoys history and government classes. She will graduate in June and is still deciding where to enroll in college.

She has loved her time at Fort Hamilton. “They offer so many opportunities here. All you have to do is ask. If you need tutoring or want to join a club, they help you,” she said.

Her advice to girls thinking of playing a team sport? “Take the leap,” she said. “You have to give it a try.”

