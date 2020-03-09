It’s Here! First case of coronavirus reported in South Brooklyn

SOUTH BROOKLYN –The first case of coronavirus has been reported in southern Brooklyn.

On Sunday, March 8, City Councilmember Justin Brannan reported a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the community as being a healthcare worker who lives in New Jersey but works at King David Nursing Home, 2266 Cropsey Ave.

“The healthcare worker only came into contact with eight nursing home residents before being diagnosed,” explained Brannan. “All eight residents have been tested and none are showing signs of coronavirus, and their families have been notified.”

According to Brannan, the CDC has already visited the nursing home and made sure it was stocked with respirators and surgical masks. Brannan also stated that no other residents are showing symptoms of the virus at this time.

“I just spoke with the Mayor’s Office and have been assured they are working hand-in-hand with the New York State Health Department to ensure all residents at the nursing home are in good health,” Brannan added.

City Councilmember Mark Treyger further clarified that the 32-year-old healthcare worker who tested positive for the ailment is being quarantined at her home in New Jersey. “Additional tests are underway for folks that work or reside in the facility,” added Treyger.

As of Monday, March 9, the coronavirus has killed 3,882 people worldwide, with more than 111,318 global cases reported.

The U.S. has reported over 554 confirmed cases of the virus, with 22 deaths total. Andrew Cuomo announced on Sunday that there are 106 cases confirmeded in New York State and 13 in New York City. There are 4,000 people being isolated in their homes for precaution throughout the state.

