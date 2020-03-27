Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the State Liquor Authority (SLA) announced new policy changes during a meeting on Tuesday, March 24.

SLA extends payment of renewals

The changes include a 60 day extension on payment of fees for renewals and civil monetary penalties. It also wholesalers to immediately lower prices, permitting email correspondence for municipal and community board notifications and providing extensions for deficiencies and finger-print requirements.

“At Governor Cuomo’s direction, the SLA will continue to take immediate actions to support our licensees who are suffering disruptions caused by the novel coronavirus," said SLA Chairman Vincent Bradley.

The SLA has temporarily waived renewal fees due on April 1 or May 1. While licensees must submit paperwork associated with their renewals, the payment date is extended until June 1.

Changes also include extended time to pay civil penalties, lower wholesale prices for retailers and allowing email notifications for municipal/community board notifications.

Other moves implemented by the SLA under the direction of Cuomo to help businesses impacted by the novel coronavirus include:

Permitting on-premises bars and restaurant, in addition to certain manufacturers, the ability to sell wine and spirits by the bottle, in addition to beer, for takeout and delivery with a food sale;

Allowing on-premises bars and restaurants, the ability to provide mixed drinks for takeout or delivery with a food sale.

Allowing wholesalers to take return of certain products from retailers;

Waiving the requirement that establishments that have temporarily closed place their licenses in safekeeping.

Allowing classroom-based Alcohol Training and Awareness Program providers to provide online classes;

“These temporary policy changes will provide some cash flow relief to our bars, restaurants and manufacturers whose operations have been upended by the global pandemic," Bradley added.

The New York State Liquor Authority regulates and controls the manufacture, sale and distribution of alcoholic beverages within the State. The Authority works with local law enforcement agencies and localities across the State to ensure compliance with the Alcoholic Beverage Control Law.