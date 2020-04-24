Auxiliary Police Officer for 72nd Precinct Ramon Roman dies from COVID-19 earlier this month, police community responds

Earlier this month, the 72nd Precinct lost a police officer due to complications from coronavirus.

Auxiliary Police Officer for the precinct which serves Sunset Park, Greenwood Heights and South Park Slope, Ramon Roman, 52, the father of an NYPD officer, died on Monday, April 6.

“It’s with profound sadness that we announce the passing of one of our own Auxiliary Police Officer Ramon Roman who succumbed to COVID-19, tweeted the 72nd Precinct. Please keep his family, friends and colleagues in prayer. #FidelisAdMortem”

Roman volunteered his time for over 10 years.

The 10th Precinct tweeted on April 18, “We paid tribute to Auxiliary Police Officer Ramon Roman who succumbed to #COVID19. Our sympathy and condolences to his family, colleagues & friends – especially to his son – 10th Precinct Officer Richardo Roman #NeverForget

Courtesy of 10th Precinct Twitter

Police Commissioner of the City of New York Dermot Shea also offered his condolences.

“I announce with sadness last night’s passing of Auxiliary Police Officer Ramon Roman, who succumbed to #COVID19,” he wrote. “The dad of an NYPD cop, Ramon was a 10-year member of our police family. Our prayers today are with his loved ones. We vow to #neverforget his service & sacrifice.”

Courtesy of 72nd Precinct Twitter

“Our deepest condolences to the family & friends of Auxiliary Police Officer Ramon Roman who succumbed to COVID-19,’ added the 10th Precinct. “He served for 10 years @NYPD72Pct His son, Officer Ricardo Roman is one of our #10precinct FINEST Below, father&son at Ricardo’s academy graduation. #NeverForget

Ricardo told NBC about the tragic death.

““It’s been tough since I got the news,” Ricardo told NBC News in Spanish. “I started crying, my two kids started crying because that was their grandfather. After that, I had to find the strength and bravery to tell my mother.”

Courtesy of 72nd Precinct Twitter



Our condolences to the friends, family and colleagues of Auxiliar Police Officer Ramon Roman,” added the 68th Precinct. “May he Rest In Peace.”

“He taught me as a rookie and still learned from him as his Sgt., said one friend via Facebook. “I still looked to him for his wisdom as needed. (We) worked many a tour together even as of a couple weeks ago. We will all miss you.”